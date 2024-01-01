Ellen DeGeneres takes on critics in teaser for new show

Ellen DeGeneres has addressed her showbiz demise in her new Netflix special.

In a trailer for the stand-up special, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval, the former talk show host revealed what she's been doing since The Ellen DeGeneres Show went off air in 2022.

"I decided to take up gardening. I got chickens. Let me see, what else I can tell you. Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business!"

DeGeneres goes on to address the headlines that accused her of fostering a toxic work environment on set.

"Here's the problem," she explains. "I'm the comedian who got a talk show and ended the show every day by saying 'Be kind to one another'. Had I ended the show by saying 'Go f**k yourselves', people would have been pleasantly surprised to learn that I'm kind."

The comedian then shares that she is no longer under any illusions about her place in show business.

"I didn't go into this business for money. It was about healing my childhood wounds," she says candidly.

"I thought, if I can make people happy, then they'll like me. And if they like me, I'll feel good about myself. And all I can say about that is, Thank God for the money."

Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval premieres on 24 September on Netflix. The comedian has said the special will be her final appearance in the public eye.