Gayle King reveals most common reaction to Sports Illustrated cover

Gayle King has revealed the most common reaction she's received for her Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover.

The Mornings co-host shared how women of all ages have expressed their feelings about the shoot.

"I've had so many women come up to me and say, that was so brave," Gayle, 69, told People magazine. "Was it brave? I was just excited. That's what it was for me. To show you that it's 69 and feeling really fine."

Gayle previously told People she had consulted her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, about whether or not to strip down to her swimsuit for Sports Illustrated's 60th anniversary issue.

"Oprah was like, 'You and I have two very different ideas of fun, always'," she revealed. "But she said, 'But it seems like something you would really enjoy'."

Gayle also admitted she initially thought she was being "punked" when the invitation came through.

"Talk about stepping outside of your box," Gayle said. "Honest to God, when they called me, I thought I was being punked. I did. I thought I was being punked."

Gayle added she was "really happy" to have been included in the commemorative issue but was "thrilled" upon learning she had been given a solo cover of her very own, rather than simply being featured inside the issue.

"It wasn't something I dreamed about," she said, "but it was one of the highlights of all the things I've done because I never thought this would be possible."