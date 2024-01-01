Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to new assault charge

Harvey Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to a new sex crime charge in New York, as he awaits retrial in his landmark #MeToo case.

The new indictment, reported by Fox News, charged the jailed ex-movie mogul with committing a criminal sex act, accusing him of forcing oral sex on a woman in April or May of 2006.

No details about the accuser involved in the new charge were released.

"Thanks to this survivor who bravely came forward, Harvey Weinstein now stands indicted for an additional alleged violent sexual assault," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Prosecutors revealed last week that Weinstein had been indicted on additional sex crime charges that weren't part of the case that led to his now-overturned 2020 conviction. The new indictment was sealed until his arraignment.

The former movie mogul came to court in a wheelchair. He has been staying at a Manhattan hospital following emergency surgery on 9 September to drain fluid from around his heart and lungs.

Weinstein is awaiting retrial after New York state's highest court this spring overturned his 2020 conviction on rape and criminal sex act charges involving two women.

The high court ordered a new trial, which has been scheduled to begin on 12 November, although it is widely expected to be delayed.