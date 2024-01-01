Nicole Kidman reveals childhood teasing's impact on self-esteem

Nicole Kidman has revealed how childhood teasing affected her confidence.

The Bombshell actress opened up about her early struggles with body image in a new docuseries, In Vogue: The 90s.

In the show, Nicole, 53, admitted her younger years didn't particularly foster confidence about her appearance - which, as a tall, pale redhead in Australia, had led to taunts from her peers.

"I mean, I was a red-headed, fair-skinned girl who was almost 5'11 at the age of 14," she explained.

"I would get teased, and it wasn't kind."

However after Nicole was scouted for work as a fashion model, her self-image began to shift.

"Can you believe it? My whole life, I wanted to be 5'2" and curvaceous," she said, "and suddenly, being 5'11" and completely sort of skinny and flat chested was like, 'Great, we can dress you'."

Nicole went on to say her arrival into the fashion industry felt like a dream come true.

"Every time I was given access to that whole world, you feel like a little girl who's been given the chance to step into this sort of fantasy world," she said.