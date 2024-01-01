Colin Farrell will catch up on iconic TV shows when he 'grows up'

Colin Farrell has never watched classic TV dramas likes The Sopranos.

The Irish actor is currently promoting his new TV series The Penguin, in which he reprises the character of Oswald 'Oz' Cobb/Penguin from the 2022 film The Batman.

While aspects of The Penguin have been compared to The Sopranos, as he was speaking to reporters at the New York City premiere held at the Lincoln Center on Tuesday, Colin admitted he has yet to watch the iconic mob crime series.

"I've only seen two episodes," he insisted, according to People. "I have Sopranos, I have Breaking Bad and someday when I grow up, I have The Wire to catch up on, which are the three I think of when I think of extraordinary television."

Though Colin is yet to watch The Sopranos, which starred James Gandolfini as New Jersey-based mobster Tony Soprano and ran for six seasons from 1999 until 2007, he noted that the series continues to have an enduring influence on the TV landscape.

"That, kind of, in their time, changed the face of television and opened up possibilities for other shows," the 48-year-old continued. "So, what do I think of when I hear about those comparisons? Nothing but compliments. You know, they're revered and deeply loved shows by so many people. So that's - they're cool comparisons. I think there are worse ones you could make."

Elsewhere, Colin also discussed what it was like to don prosthetics and heavy costumes to transform into Penguin.

"It was really, really powerful. It was something very powerful and very kind of hypnotic to the experience," he added.

The Penguin, which explores the antagonist's rise to power in Gotham City's criminal underworld, will debut via HBO on Thursday.