J.K. Rowling is working on 'futuristic' novel

J.K. Rowling has revealed she's working on a new "futuristic" book.

The Harry Potter author made the exciting announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, after being asked if she would consider writing a space odyssey.

"The one I'm planning to finish first is futuristic, but not a space odyssey, sorry. Definitely earthbound," she posted on Wednesday.

Since finishing the Harry Potter series, Rowling has kept busy by releasing books including The Casual Vacancy and The Strike Series.

The 59-year-old author has so far released seven Strike crime novels, under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, and fans are eagerly awaiting the eighth instalment The Hallmarked Man.

Rowling has previously confirmed she intends to pen a further two books in The Strike Series and has now admitted she finds it hard to take a break from work.

"There are three different books I could do after Strike, all of which I've started because I'm a deranged workaholic," the writer said in her new X post.

The Strike Series follows the story of war veteran turned private detective Cormoran Strike and his partner Robin Ellacott.