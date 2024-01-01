Jameela Jamil joins Netflix’s People We Meet on Vacation movie

Jameela Jamil is among the stars to have been cast in Netflix’s ‘People We Meet on Vacation’ movie adaptation.

The 38-year-old actress will be joined by the likes of Lucien Laviscount (‘Emily in Paris’), Lukas Gage (‘Smile 2’) and Sarah Catherine Hook - who is due to appear in the third season of HBO's drama ‘The White Lotus’ - in Netflix’s upcoming adaption of author Emily Henry’s 2021 novel of the same name.

Directed by ‘The Hero’ filmmaker Brett Haley and written by Yulin Kuang, the picture will star Tom Blyth and Emily Bader as longtime best friends Alex and Poppy who take yearly holidays together, only to suddenly stop talking to one another for two years.

The couple’s relationship is thrown into question when Poppy reaches out to her old pal to convince him to take another vacation with her, and the pair soon find themselves wondering whether they are more than just friends.

Jamil is best known for her appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ - in which she starred opposite Tatiana Maslany - and has also been seen in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’, ’Harley Quinn’ and ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’.

Aside from her roles in Hollywood’s major superhero and sci-fi franchises, the actress previously revealed she was hoping to join the ‘Star Wars’ saga.

Speaking to SFX magazine, she said: "I've done DC, I've done the MCU, I've now joined ‘Star Trek’, so it feels only natural that I should at least be allowed to do catering at ‘Star Wars’.

"I’ve been referring to it as my nerd EGOT – that would be the ultimate dream come true and fulfil every 12-year-old fantasy I had."

Jamil teased she was hoping to be cast as a villain in the franchise because she "really [loves] playing the bad guy".

The actress said: "I’d take literally anything, but I think a villain. I do really love playing the bad guy.

"I enjoy complex characters who start off as mentally unrelatable, who we can find the relatability of.

"Right now we are so divided. We almost seek to misunderstand each other. If we don't understand each other, we're never going to be able to find a way back to one another.

"That's something that I'm very drawn to, helping people understand people who are different to them. And so I'm into playing the villains."