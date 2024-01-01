Eva Mendes' kids are 'not impressed' by her movies

Eva Mendes has revealed that her kids are "not impressed" by her movies.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, the actress revealed that her daughters Esmeralda, 10, and Amada, eight, who she shares with her partner Ryan Gosling, aren't interested in her films.

"They don't care," Eva said. "I tried to show them a scene from Hitch that I was actually proud of because I'm scared of deep, dark water. I had to do this physical comedy stunt thing in the Hudson (River). I was so scared. I faced a fear that day and I was proud of it."

The Ghost Rider star, 50, explained that she tried to use a clip from her 2005 rom-com as a teaching moment for her daughters.

"One time, one of my girls was scared and I'm like, 'Ooh, opportunity to show off,'" she quipped. "I played it for them and I was like, 'This is Mama facing her fear.'"

The star went on to say that her children were "not impressed at all", adding, "They were just like, 'Oh, cool, Mama, can we go outside?'"

Eva stepped back from her acting career in 2014. However, she did make a voice cameo in the hit children's show Bluey in 2021.

"Now that impressed them!" the star said of the gig.

While Esmeralda and Amada are less than impressed by their mum's career, they were thrilled by their dad's role as Ken in the Barbie movie.

"That was beautiful because the girls were such a huge part of that," Eva shared. "They were such a huge part of (Ryan) saying yes and taking the role. There's 30 Barbies sitting in the house and there's one Ken, so he was like, 'There's something here.'"

Eva is currently promoting her new children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, which is now available to buy.