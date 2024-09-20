'We've got some ideas': Transformers One producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura teases potential trilogy

'Transformers One' producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura has hinted the movie could be the start of a trilogy.

The animated film – which stars Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson and Jon Hamm – is due to hit cinemas on Friday (20.09.24) and the producer has now teased there might be further instalments to the series provided the flick impresses at the box office.

When Collider asked Di Bonaventura and director Josh Cooley if a trilogy was possible, the producer said: "I don't think anything's changed for us.

"The truth of the matter is you never get to the second movie unless everybody shows up at the box office. We both said to ourselves, 'This is way too hard to make one good movie to start thinking a lot about the second movie.'"

Di Bonaventura – who has been attached to the franchise since 1986's 'The Transformers: The Movie' – teased the upcoming film had several story threads about Optimus Prime (Hemsworth) and Megatron (Henry) that could easily be picked up in a future picture.

He said: "Along the way, there were ideas that we were like, 'Well, that can't fit in here. Let's hold onto that. Let's not forget that idea.' Although I'm sure we've forgotten some of them."

Cooley agreed and added they were definitely toying with the idea of making more entries into the series, but emphasised that he and Di Bonaventura were going to wait to "see what happens" with the new movie.

He said: "I can't help but ... Yes, we were thinking of this one story for this moment, for this movie, but it's about towards the last year of a film where I can't help but go like, 'Well, how would this [to] naturally progress?'

"So we've got some ideas, we talked about a few things, and we'll see what happens."