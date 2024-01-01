Michael Madsen files for divorce from wife of 28 years

Michael Madsen has filed for divorce from his wife after 28 years of marriage.

The Kill Bill star has filed for divorce from his wife DeAnna Madsen, claiming she drove their son Hudson to suicide.

According to documents obtained by People, Madsen cited irreconcilable differences and claimed that they separated soon after their son died by suicide in January 2022. He was 26.

In a statement signed by the 66-year-old actor, he accused his estranged wife of driving Hudson to suicide through "her neglect, drinking and alcoholism".

Madsen has also denied allegations of domestic abuse made by DeAnna last month and has filed for a domestic violence restraining order.

Madsen's statement went on to claim, "Respondent also significantly contributed to my personal issues as well. I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in the Respondent breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for DV."

The filing comes a month after the actor - best known for his regular appearances in Quentin Tarantino films - was arrested for domestic violence following a "disagreement" with DeAnna.

Police said DeAnna, 64, claimed her husband "pushed her and locked her out of their residence".

Madsen's lawyer, Perry Wander, later claimed DeAnna caused the altercation when she "broke into" the actor's Malibu home, a situation he described as "an ongoing problem".

The Reservoir Dogs star was released after posting $20,000 (£15,400) bail.

The former couple also have sons Kalvin, 27, and Luke, 18.