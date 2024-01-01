Megan Thee Stallion leads nominations for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Megan Thee Stallion is set to dominate the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.

On Wednesday, network officials announced the nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony, with the Savage rapper garnering a whopping 12 nominations, including nods in the Song of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year categories.

Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with 11 nominations, while Drake is in the running for eight prizes.

Elsewhere, Cardi B, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, and Nicki Minaj each scored seven nods, respectively.

"This year's nominees exemplify the creativity and diversity of hip-hop and the culture. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments and are excited to see how they will elevate hip-hop artistry," praised BET executive Connie Orlando. "Thank you to our esteemed voting academy for your continued support and for selecting an outstanding list of hip-hop luminaries who made 2024 a memorable year in music."

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards will be hosted by Fat Joe in Las Vegas, Nevada on 8 October.

And the rapper promised fans to expect to see many great artists perform during the spectacle.

"It's been a dream to host the BET Hip Hop Awards the past few years and I'm looking forward to taking things to the next level in Las Vegas," he declared. "We're going to be in a new city and location, but the excitement and entertainment at the awards will be even bigger than ever."

The full list of nominees is as follows:

Hip-hop Artist of the Year:

21 Savage

Cardi B

Drake

Future

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Song of the Year:

Agora Hills - Doja Cat

Bent - 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Fe!N - Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti

FTCU - Nicki Minaj

Get It Sexyy - Sexyy Red

Like That - Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

Mamushi - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Yeah Glo! - GloRilla

Hip-hop Album of the Year:

American Dream - 21 Savage

Ehhthang Ehhthang - GloRilla

For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition - Drake

In Sexyy We Trust - Sexyy Red

Megan - Megan Thee Stallion

One of Wun - Gunna

Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj

Utopia - Travis Scott

We Don't Trust You - Future & Metro Boomin

Best Hip-hop Video:

8 AM in Charlotte - Drake

Band4band - Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

Bent - 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Big Mama - Latto

Boa - Megan Thee Stallion

Enough (Miami) - Cardi B

Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar

Type S**t - Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti

Best Breakthrough Hip-hop Artist:

41

310babii

Bossman Dlow

Cash Cobain

Lady London

Sexyy Red

Skilla Baby

Tommy Richman

Best Collaboration:

At the Party - Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott

Band4band - Central Cee feat. Lil Baby

Bongos - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Everybody - Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert

First Person Shooter - Drake feat. J.Cole

Like That - Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar

Mamushi - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba

Wanna Be - GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion

Best Duo or Group:

¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)

Common & Pete Rock

Earthgang

Flyana Boss

Future & Metro Boomin

Rick Ross & Meek Mill

Best Live Performer:

Burna Boy

Busta Rhymes

Cardi B

Drake

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year:

21 Savage

Cardi B

Common

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Wayne

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Video Director of the Year:

20k Visuals

A$AP Rocky

Cactus Jack

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Dave Meyers & Travis Scott

Doja Cat & Nina McNeely

Offset

Producer of the Year:

Atl Jacob

Cash Cobain

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Metro Boomin

Pete Rock

Q-Tip

The Alchemist

DJ of the Year:

Big Von

DJ D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

Kaytranada

Metro Boomin

Mustard

The Alchemist

Best Hip-Hop platform:

Bootleg Kev

Club Shay Shay

Complex

Drink Champs

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

On the Radar

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

Hustler of the Year:

50 Cent

A$AP Rocky

Cam'ron & Ma$e

Cardi B

Drake

Fat Joe

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion