Megan Thee Stallion leads nominations for 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards

Megan Thee Stallion is set to dominate the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards.
On Wednesday, network officials announced the nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony, with the Savage rapper garnering a whopping 12 nominations, including nods in the Song of the Year and Hip Hop Artist of the Year categories.
Kendrick Lamar follows closely behind with 11 nominations, while Drake is in the running for eight prizes.
Elsewhere, Cardi B, GloRilla, Metro Boomin, and Nicki Minaj each scored seven nods, respectively.
"This year's nominees exemplify the creativity and diversity of hip-hop and the culture. We congratulate each nominee on their accomplishments and are excited to see how they will elevate hip-hop artistry," praised BET executive Connie Orlando. "Thank you to our esteemed voting academy for your continued support and for selecting an outstanding list of hip-hop luminaries who made 2024 a memorable year in music."
The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards will be hosted by Fat Joe in Las Vegas, Nevada on 8 October.
And the rapper promised fans to expect to see many great artists perform during the spectacle.
"It's been a dream to host the BET Hip Hop Awards the past few years and I'm looking forward to taking things to the next level in Las Vegas," he declared. "We're going to be in a new city and location, but the excitement and entertainment at the awards will be even bigger than ever."
The full list of nominees is as follows:
Hip-hop Artist of the Year:
21 Savage
Cardi B
Drake
Future
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Song of the Year:
Agora Hills - Doja Cat
Bent - 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
Fe!N - Travis Scott feat. Playboi Carti
FTCU - Nicki Minaj
Get It Sexyy - Sexyy Red
Like That - Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
Mamushi - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Yeah Glo! - GloRilla
Hip-hop Album of the Year:
American Dream - 21 Savage
Ehhthang Ehhthang - GloRilla
For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition - Drake
In Sexyy We Trust - Sexyy Red
Megan - Megan Thee Stallion
One of Wun - Gunna
Pink Friday 2 - Nicki Minaj
Utopia - Travis Scott
We Don't Trust You - Future & Metro Boomin
Best Hip-hop Video:
8 AM in Charlotte - Drake
Band4band - Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
Bent - 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
Big Mama - Latto
Boa - Megan Thee Stallion
Enough (Miami) - Cardi B
Not Like Us - Kendrick Lamar
Type S**t - Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott & Playboi Carti
Best Breakthrough Hip-hop Artist:
41
310babii
Bossman Dlow
Cash Cobain
Lady London
Sexyy Red
Skilla Baby
Tommy Richman
Best Collaboration:
At the Party - Kid Cudi feat. Pharrell Williams & Travis Scott
Band4band - Central Cee feat. Lil Baby
Bongos - Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Everybody - Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert
First Person Shooter - Drake feat. J.Cole
Like That - Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar
Mamushi - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Yuki Chiba
Wanna Be - GloRilla feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Best Duo or Group:
¥$, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter, Tata)
Common & Pete Rock
Earthgang
Flyana Boss
Future & Metro Boomin
Rick Ross & Meek Mill
Best Live Performer:
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Drake
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year:
21 Savage
Cardi B
Common
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Wayne
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Video Director of the Year:
20k Visuals
A$AP Rocky
Cactus Jack
Cole Bennett
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers & Travis Scott
Doja Cat & Nina McNeely
Offset
Producer of the Year:
Atl Jacob
Cash Cobain
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Metro Boomin
Pete Rock
Q-Tip
The Alchemist
DJ of the Year:
Big Von
DJ D-Nice
DJ Drama
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Mustard
The Alchemist
Best Hip-Hop platform:
Bootleg Kev
Club Shay Shay
Complex
Drink Champs
Million Dollaz Worth of Game
On the Radar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
The Shade Room
XXL
Hustler of the Year:
50 Cent
A$AP Rocky
Cam'ron & Ma$e
Cardi B
Drake
Fat Joe
GloRilla
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion