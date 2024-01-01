Sabrina Carpenter sets Christmas special

Sabrina Carpenter is to kick off the festive season with a Christmas special.

On Thursday, producers at Netflix announced that they had signed a deal with the Espresso hitmaker to make a one-off holiday variety music show titled A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter.

In light of the exciting news, Sabrina promised fans that the special will include something for everyone.

"The holidays have always been so special to me," she said. "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show - infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

A Nonsense Christmas will include appearances from musical guests, covers of popular festive tracks, unexpected duets, and fun cameos.

Sabrina will also perform songs from her holiday EP Fruitcake, which was released in November 2023.

Reflecting on the project, OBB Media executive Michael D. Ratner noted that he can't wait to see the 25-year-old's plans come to life.

"Sabrina's vision to subvert the classic holiday special has been clear since day one," he added.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter will stream via Netflix on 6 December.

Of late, Sabrina has been promoting her hit album Short n' Sweet, which includes the singles Please Please Please and Taste.

She is set to launch her first-ever arena tour with a concert in Columbus, Ohio on 23 September.