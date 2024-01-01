Queen Latifah biopic produced by Will Smith in the works

Queen Latifah has confirmed a biopic of her life is being made, and will be produced by Will Smith.

The film will follow the life story of the performer who started as a rapper, and then became a singer and actress.

The 54-year-old released a statement confirming the project and talking about how she couldn't wait to work with Will Smith.

"We all came into this industry together and Hip Hop has shaped each and every one of us," she said. "Hip Hop's impact has expanded beyond just music and has created a lasting impression on culture and society overall. It is a dream to be able to collaborate with friends and colleagues that have not only a shared understanding, but are able to tell these stories that were the backdrop of our lives."

Will Smith, 55, said, "When you bring talented people and teams together, you can create something truly special. I'm thrilled to work alongside Flavor Unit, Jesse Collins Entertainment and HarbourView, to highlight the incredible stories of some of our favourite artists and icons. There's no better story to start with than the one of Queen Latifah, an undisputed legend who has both entertained and inspired us for so many years."

There are no other details on the cast as yet.

This isn't the first time Queen Latifah and Will have worked together; one of her first acting roles was on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in the 1990s.