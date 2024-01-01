Quinta Brunson, co-stars score major pay bump

The stars of Abbott Elementary have scored a major pay rise.

The six remaining cast members of the comedy's original line-up have been rewarded with a significant pay increase, with some talents' salaries reportedly triple what they were previously.

The show's creator Quinta Brunson, alongside Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Chris Perfetti will all receive pay rises.

Deadline reported Quinta, 34, will be paid an acting fee between $350K-$400K (£263K-£300K) per episode for her role as schoolteacher Janine Teagues in the coming season.

Meanwhile, Tyler, 31, who received a Golden Globe for his role as Janine's colleague Gregory Eddie, and Ralph, who won an Emmy for playing veteran teacher Barbara Howard, will make $250K (£188K) per episode.

Janelle, who plays principal Ava Coleman, Lisa Ann, who plays Melissa Schemmenti, and Chris, who plays Jacob Hill, will reportedly each be making $200K (£150K) for every episode.

The cast members' previous salaries were negotiated before the sitcom became a hit, meaning their new pay packets are reportedly two and even three times what they earned before.