Don Johnson shares secret to 25-year marriage

Don Johnson has shared his secret to maintaining a 25-year marriage with Kelley Phleger.

The Miami Vice actor revealed he and Kelley Phleger celebrated their anniversary with "bling" in April this year, 25 years after their 1999 wedding.

"Oh my gosh. We had a big dinner and a big party... and I bought her bling, man," Don told People at the Los Angeles premiere of Doctor Odyssey on 18 September. "Several different blings."

He went on to explain the foundations of their relationship are trust, and respect.

"Oh, we are just so in tune with each other that there's an unspoken like trust and kindness and respect with us," Don said. "And those are the keys."

Don and Kelley share three children: Atherton Grace, 24, Jasper, 22, and Deacon Johnson, 18.

The actor is consistent about expressing his feelings for his wife. Last year, Don described Kelley as "amazing".

"I was with Bob Dylan one time, and I was having relationship issues, and Bob looks up at me and goes, 'Well, see, love is about kindness, trust and respect, isn't it?' And that's the embodiment of Kelley," Don told Parade.

"It's kindness, trust and respect, and we have that with each other. We're lovers and friends and it's fun. She's an amazing woman."