Whoopi Goldberg reflects on friendships with Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams

Whoopi Goldberg has opened up about her friendships with late stars Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams.

The Superman actor's children Matthew, 44, Alexandra, 40, and William, 32, made an appearance on The View on Thursday to promote the upcoming documentary Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story.

Amid the conversation, Goldberg recounted how she was thrilled when Reeve offered her a part in 1997's In the Gloaming.

"Well, I was shocked that he called me," she began. "I was like, 'Are you sure?' He was like, 'Yeah, I want you.' I was like, 'Okay.' He said, 'Don't you wanna know what it is?' I said, 'No. No. I don't want to know. Whatever you want.'"

In the Gloaming chronicled the final days of a young man, played by Robert Sean Leonard, who had been diagnosed with late-stage AIDS.

Goldberg went on to discuss how much her friendships with Reeve and Williams meant to her.

"I was lucky enough to have Robin and Christopher in my life, yeah, and so to me, those two men were rocks. They were rocks for me," the 68-year-old continued. "I didn't see them all the time, but they were never far from my soul because they taught us how to actually figure out how to move forward. I just had the greatest time. Had the greatest time. I was lucky."

Reeve died from heart failure at the age of 52 in 2004 after he was paralysed from the neck down as a result of being thrown from a horse in 1995.

Good Will Hunting star Williams died by suicide at the age of 63 in 2014.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is now showing in select U.S. cinemas.