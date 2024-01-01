Elizabeth Taylor once gifted David Schwimmer's mother one of her 'personal necklaces'

David Schwimmer has revealed that Elizabeth Taylor once gifted his mother one of her "own personal necklaces".

The Friend star has revealed his mother, successful family lawyer Arlene Coleman-Schwimmer, received a special gift from the Hollywood legend after representing her in court.

During an appearance on the Origins with Cush Jumbo podcast this week, David, 57, described his mother as a "big, powerful divorce lawyer" and explained that her "practice became very successful", which led to her working with a number of high-profile clients.

The actor went on to share that Arlene "grew up as a little girl - or young woman - wanting to be Elizabeth Taylor".

"She wanted to be an actress, but her father kind of forbid it because of all the promiscuity and things. So she became a lawyer and then she ended up...," David continued before Cush interrupted.

"No, you're not going to say what I think you're going to say," the podcast host said.

"Yeah. She ended up representing Elizabeth Taylor, her childhood idol Elizabeth Taylor," the actor revealed. "Because she did such a good job for (her), Elizabeth gave her one of her own personal necklaces as a kind of bonus gift to my mom."

Elizabeth, who died in 2011, was married eight times to seven men.

The Oscar-winning actress married Conrad 'Nicky' Hilton Jr. in 1950, Michael Wilding in 1952, Mike Todd in 1957, Eddie Fisher in 1959, Richard Burton in 1964 and 1975, Senator John Warner in 1976 and Larry Fortensky in 1991.

All of her marriages ended in divorce, except her union to theatre producer Mike, who died when his private plane crashed in 1958.

David didn't reveal which of Elizabeth's divorces were handled by his mother.

The actor shared that while his mother could be "intimidating", she was also "loving".

"She is one of the most brilliant and can be quite intimidating...I mean, you don't mess with her," he said. "On the other hand, she's like the warmest, most loving, generous, joyful, she's the glue of the whole family."