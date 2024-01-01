G.I. Joe’s Samara Weaving has ‘no idea’ what Transformers crossover means for her

Samara Weaving has "no idea" what the upcoming ‘Transformers’ crossover with the ‘G.I. Joe’ franchise means for her.

The 32-year-old actress starred opposite Henry Golding as Scarlett O’Hara in the 2021 movie spin-off ‘Snake Eyes’, though has now admitted she has been left in the dark about her future in the franchise after last year’s ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ teased the two series would collide in an upcoming blockbuster.

She told ComicBook.com: "Yeah, I had no idea. I don't know what that means."

The ‘Azrael’ star joked she had "so many calls to make now" but stressed that she would be interested in reprising her role as the action heroine if the opportunity to do so ever arose.

Elsewhere, Weaving - who made a name for herself after starring alongside Adam Brodie, Andie MacDowell and Mark O’Brien as Grace Le Domas in 2019’s ‘Ready or Not’ - revealed she was "all in" to return as her character if a sequel to the horror flick ever got made.

The actress said: "I think we’re all in, I don’t know. I think we’re all in.

"I don’t know if we’ve had our blood handshake, but pretty much. We’ve done the spit handshake, but we haven’t cut each other’s hands and rubbed our blood together."

Weaving then pondered what the fate of her character was after she managed to kill her sinister in-laws who had forced her into a deadly game of hide and seek.

She said: "I wonder what happens afterwards. Does she go to jail? Does she go to an asylum for psychiatric help? Does she inherit everything? I don't know.

"Or the police would say that she did it on purpose. I don't know ... Sitting in a jail cell for 90 minutes, just going insane."

As well as ‘Ready or Not’, Weaving is known for her role in ‘Scream VI’, where she starred alongside Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Melissa Barrera as Laura Crane.

Reflecting on her time on the 2023 picture, the actress admitted she felt like the "new girl on the first day of school" when she first arrived on set, but quickly found that her co-stars were “so welcoming”.

She told Australia's Marie Claire magazine: "The cast is such a sweet group of people and they've worked together before so there was this feeling of being the new girl on the first day of school. We all went out to dinner and they were so welcoming and just a great group to work and be on set with."