Serena Williams doesn't 'allow' her daughter on certain social media platforms

Serena Williams has revealed that she doesn't "allow" her daughter on certain social media platforms.

The retired tennis star - who has two young daughters, Alexis Jr, seven, and Adira, 13 months - has reflected on raising her children in the digital age.

"It's a scary world," Serena said during an appearance on the INBOUND podcast on Thursday. "It's a digital world for kids right now. I'm always on with my daughter, but we don't allow her on certain platforms."

The sports star, who shares her daughters with husband Alexis Ohanian, noted that "you never know" what kids are picking up on social media.

"It's so interesting that with everything available online and the access that kids have - in a second, you never know what can come to them," she told podcast host Kara Swisher. "Like I said, I'm trying to think positively. I feel like we might try to take it slow with her and go a little bit slower with electronics, and just let her be a kid for as long as you can."

The 42-year-old Grand Slam champion added that she would welcome any parenting advice.

"I don't have any (advice)," she said. "Wake up, that's all I do. I could barely wake up today! I feel like everybody's a champion. You don't have to be winning Wimbledon or a gold medal to be a champion. Being a champion is really just being there for your kids. I think that's a huge champion."

Elsewhere in the interview, Serena revealed that her eldest daughter is a fan of music megastar Taylor Swift.

"My daughter just turned seven. She's not into princesses, she's into Taylor Swift," she shared, adding, "I am, too."