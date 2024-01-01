Demi Moore is reluctant to give parenting advice to daughter Rumer

Demi Moore has revealed why she won't offer parenting advice to her daughter Rumer Willis.

The actress appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Friday and discussed the bond she has with her 17-month-old granddaughter Louetta. Demi also explained why she is giving Rumer the space to work out her own parenting path.

"You know what I have learned? It's that you do not give advice unless you are asked, in general," she explained. "If I am asked, I am happy to share my experience, strength and hope. But if I am not, it is better that I just keep my mouth shut."

Rumer shares Louetta with her ex-partner Derek Richard Thomas.

During the interview Demi hailed Louetta as "magical" when host Jennifer shared an image of the toddler.

"Talk about choosing joy... she is a pocket of joy," the 61-year-old star smiled.

Demi, who has three grown-up daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with her ex-husband Bruce Willis, also spoke about her own experiences of motherhood.

Since raising a family, The Substance actress has realised the importance of giving her children space to grow and become more resilient.

"Recognising that we are just the managers, we don't own. We just need to step back... for me I feel like my job is just to love my children and to give them the room to be who they are," she added. "Rescuing our children, which is our intuitive instinct, isn't always the best thing. You have to give them the room."