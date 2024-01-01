Thunderbirds and Peppa Pig voice actor David Graham dies

Legendary voice actor David Graham has died at the age of 99.

On Friday, editors at the BBC announced that the English actor had passed away. No other details were given.

Born in London in 1925, Graham trained in acting in New York City.

He later returned to the U.K., where his breakout performance was as Givola in the 1941 play The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui.

However, Graham was perhaps best known for voicing the Daleks in long-running TV series Doctor Who.

"I created it with Peter Hawkins, another voice actor," he recalled in a 2015 interview for The Mirror. "We adopted this staccato style then they fed it through a synthesiser to make it more sinister."

In addition, Graham also voiced the characters of Gordon Tracy, Brains, Aloysius Parker, and Kyrano in classic sci-fi TV series Thunderbirds, played the part of Big Brother in the 1984 advert introducing the Apple Macintosh computer, and was tapped to voice Grandpa Pig in popular children's TV series Peppa Pig.

Responding to the sad news, Jamie Anderson - son of late Thunderbirds creator Gerry Anderson - issued a statement via X.

"Farewell dear David! What heartbreaking news that the legendary David Graham has left us aged 99. The last Tracy brother, voice of Parker and so much more. A great actor, iconic voice, and all-round lovely man. We'll all miss him very much," he wrote.

Many fans shared tributes online too.

"Sad to see such a legendary voice go. He brought so much joy to kids and families everywhere. Rest in peace, David," one user wrote, while another added: "Sad to hear about the passing of David Graham, the iconic voice behind Parker in Thunderbirds and Grandpa Pig in Peppa Pig. His talent brought joy to generations of viewers, and his legacy will live on through his beloved characters. Rest in peace, legend."