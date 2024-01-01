Matt Damon's family make 'major adjustment'

Matt Damon has admitted his family are getting used to a "major adjustment."

The actor's second child, Isabella, has left for college, leaving Matt and his wife Luciana, with just two children at home.

"We have a 26-year-old, so we've been through this once before, but it's still a major adjustment for us and for her sisters," the 53-year-old told E! News.

"It's a different household with one less person there. So, it's a big adjustment."

Earlier this year he admitted it was hard to see his children grow up. "It's a surreal kind of time and the way it operates in your life the older you get because it just feels like I was holding her yesterday," he said.

Isabella, 18, is at the New York University Gallatin School of Individualised Study, according to an Instagram post from her high school.

Matt and Luciana, 48, share four daughters. Alexia, 26, is Luciana's daughter from a previous relationship. As well as Isabella, they also have Gia, 16, and Stella, 13.

Matt has previously spoken about his daughters' apathy towards his career.

"(Isabella) likes to give me a hard time," she said. "She was talking to one of her friends, and she was talking about this movie. 'My dad did this movie, The Wall. And she kept calling it The Wall. And I finally was like, 'Isabella, that movie's called The Great Wall. And she was like, 'Dad, there is nothing great about that movie.'"