Selena Gomez opens up about her bipolar diagnosis: 'It's not shameful'

Selena Gomez has given an impassioned speech about her health diagnoses.

The actress, 32, spoke at the recent Women in Film dinner, and her speech is now going viral on X.

"I truly believe there is power in being vulnerable and telling everyone you need help, everyone you want help. That is not shameful," she told the audience, including her 11-year-old sister, Gracie.

"So yeah, I shared that I can't carry a child. Yeah, I shared I have bipolar," she said.

"F**k off! That's what my life is. That's who I am. So do not ever let anyone tell you that you are not a good person, that you aren't kind, that you don't treat people with respect. That is so cool. That is a fact. Screw anyone who tells you you're a victim. You're a survivor in my book."

The Only Murders in the Building star was diagnosed with lupus 11 years ago and had a kidney transplant in 2017. She recently opened up about the fact she isn't able to carry a baby.

"I haven't ever said this," she told Vanity Fair, "but I unfortunately can't carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby's in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while." She added, "I'm excited for what that journey will look like, but it'll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don't care. It'll be mine. It'll be my baby."