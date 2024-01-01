Nicole Kidman eyeing up stage return

Nicole Kidman is considering her options "carefully" ahead of a possible return to the stage.

The Moulin Rouge! actress is constantly booked and busy, starring in films like Babygirl and A Family Affair and the TV miniseries Expats and The Perfect Couple this year alone.

However, the Australian star is keen to carve out time to return to the stage - as long as she finds the right part.

"I want to do something on stage, but I have to choose carefully right now. I don't want to become sick or drained to the point where I can't function properly. That's deeply honest about just my own ability," she told L'Officiel USA.

Kidman went on to explain that she can't easily switch on and off from her roles and so playing the same character multiple nights a week for several months will take its toll on her.

"What did Lawrence Olivier say? 'Try acting?' Yes, I do the acting, but at the same time, there's a part of me that, when it's connected to the right role, is all-encompassing and a bit frightening where I go. I have to tread carefully," she shared.

In the traditional telling of the story, Olivier famously told Dustin Hoffman, "My dear boy, why don't you just try acting?" on the set of their 1976 film Marathon Man after he stayed awake for three days to prepare for a scene in which his character did the same thing.

Kidman last appeared on stage in Photograph 51 on London's West End in 2015. Before that, she starred in The Blue Room in 1998.