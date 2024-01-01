Erik Menendez slams Ryan Murphy's Netflix drama Monsters

Erik Menendez has strongly criticised Hollywood producer Ryan Murphy and Netflix for the "dishonest portrayal" of his parents' murders.

Menendez, who together with his brother, Lyle, was convicted of killing their parents at their Beverly Hills home in 1989, shared his feelings about the miniseries Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story in a statement shared by his wife, Tammie, on X.

"I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show," the statement began. "I can only believe they were done so on purpose. It is with a heavy heart that I say, I believe Ryan Murphy cannot be this naive and inaccurate about the facts of our lives so as to do this without bad intent."

Menendez added, "How demoralising to know that one man with power can undermine decades of progress in shedding light on childhood trauma."

At the time of the trial, the brothers claimed their father, a former executive at RCA Records, abused them physically, sexually, and emotionally during their childhood.

In Monsters, Lyle is played by Nicholas Alexander Chavez while Cooper Koch portrays Erik.

Oscar-winner Javier Bardem plays patriarch José Menendez in the series, while Oscar nominee Chloë Sevigny stars as the boy's mother, Kitty.

Murphy is a celebrated writer, director and producer behind hits such as Nip/Tuck, Glee and American Horror Story.