RFK Jr's wife ditches wedding ring amid sexting scandal

Robert F Kennedy Jr's wife, Cheryl Hines, has been seen without her wedding ring during her first public outing amid his sexting scandal.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star was photographed in Milan where she attended a Gucci afterparty for Milan Fashion Week.

She waved to fans and eagle-eyed observers noticed that the wedding ring she has been wearing for the past 10 years was missing, replaced by a smaller gold band.

Rumours have been running hot this week that RFK Jr had a sexting affair with New York Magazine's Washington correspondent, Olivia Nuzzi, starting late last year after she penned a profile on him.

Nuzzi revealed to the magazine that she had engaged in a "personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign" and was subsequently put on leave from her job.

Nuzzi has expressed regret over the relationship, saying in a statement to CNN, "Earlier this year, the nature of some communication between myself and a former reporting subject turned personal," she said. "The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.

"I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologise to those I've disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York."

RFK Jr's rep has denied any romantic relationship.