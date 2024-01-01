Angelina Jolie reveals she daughter Vivienne have matching tattoos

Angelina Jolie has revealed that she and her 16-year-old daughter, Vivienne, have matching tattoos.

During a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the actor shared that she and Vivienne recently got inked to commemorate The Outsiders, the Broadway musical that the mother-daughter duo worked on together.

"I got 'Stay Gold' with my daughter Viv during our time with The Outsiders, Jolie said. "It means so much to us separately and together."

The Academy Award winner first showed off the tattoo in April on the red carpet at the opening night of The Outsiders, which she attended with Vivienne. Stay Gold is written in black script on her left forearm among several other tattoos. While speaking with CR Fashion Book, Jolie didn't indicate where Vivienne's tattoo was inked.

The Outsiders was based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 book of the same name and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation starring C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio and Diane Lane.

Stay Gold is a famous quote from the book and the movie. It refers to a line in Robert Frost's poem Nothing Gold Can Stay. Stay Gold is also a song in The Outsiders musical.

Jolie told the outlet that she also shares a matching tattoo of a bird with some of her other children, saying the ink is "personal to us". However, she didn't identify which of her children also has the bird tattoo.