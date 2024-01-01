Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jacob Elordi had to follow intimacy "rules" on the set of 'On Swift Horses'.

The 26-year-old actress stars opposite 'Priscilla' actor Jacob, 27, in the new drama film that follows Muriel (Edgar-Jones) and her husband Lee (Will Poulter) as well as his brother Julius (Elordi) all starting a new life in Las Vegas together after the end of the Korean War but director Daniel Minahan was keen to ensure that precautions had been taken in order to ensure the "authenticity " of intimate scenes.

He told Collider: " We set some rules for ourselves which just seemed organic. When we're in, let's say Kansas, it had a very formal film language. When we were in the housing development, it had a kind of rigid quality to it because we wanted it to feel confining. When we were in the private spaces with the queer characters, we were always handheld — it was the one place, in these small places, where they could be free.

"We encouraged improvisation, but we encouraged the operators not to be afraid of making messy frames, not to be afraid of lens flares, so that it had an authenticity to it or a kind of roughness to it. We also really choreographed and rehearsed those with the actors. That was how we got to it."

Daniel also admitted that several scenes from the film didn't make the final cut just so moments of dramatic dialogue could really have their time to shine.

He said: "There were a number. There was more with the horse. Horses always eat up a lot of time. There was more with the horse that Julius springs, which we found it was just more effective without those scenes. We just removed some of the horse stuff and pared down a lot of the dialogue, so where there were big speeches, they really had weight."