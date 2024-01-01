Patrick Schwarzenegger watched The White Lotus religiously before being cast

Patrick Schwarzenegger has revealed that he watched The White Lotus every week before being cast in the show.

The actor, who is the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, has revealed that he and his fiancée Abby Champion watched Mike White's hit series religiously before he landed a role in the upcoming third season.

"It's something that me and my family and Abby (watched) each and every Sunday when it was out for the first and second season, especially during COVID," Patrick told GQ in a recent interview.

The star went on to tell the publication that his family often asked him why he hadn't auditioned for the comedy-drama show.

"It was funny because every time we would watch it, my family would always just say, 'Why didn't you audition for this show? Why aren't you in this? This role would've been perfect for you, blah, blah, blah,'" he said. "Finally, when I got the audition for this, it was like, Okay, I got to nail this. I got to get this."

It was announced in January that Patrick had landed a role in the series alongside Jason Isaacs, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan and Parker Posey, among others.

The Midnight Sun actor added that he hopes to continue watching the show despite starring in the third season.

"I'm hoping that I just continue to watch it how I did: with all of my friends and family at our house on Sunday nights after dinner and get to just experience it with them," he shared.

The third season of The White Lotus is expected to premiere sometime in 2025.