Jamie Foxx walks daughter down the aisle

Jamie Foxx has walked his eldest daughter, Corinne, down the aisle at her wedding to TV exec Joe Hooten.

Foxx's former Jamie Foxx Show co-star Garcelle Beauvais shared a carousel of snaps from the intimate wedding to Instagram.

"Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten," the Real Housewives star captioned the post.

"Your love & respect for each other is palpable. Corinne you looked stunning," she added.

In one of the pictures, Jamie, who looked dapper in a classic black tux, appeared a little emotional as he was held onto his daughter's arm while walking her down the aisle.

Beauvais also shared a snap of the Beat Shazam co-hosts enjoying a father-daughter dance together later in the evening and a picture of her posing with Jamie and his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

In December 2023, Corinne announced on Instagram that Wooten had popped the question to her after five years of dating.

"From the first time I saw you, I knew you were my forever," she captioned a series of black-and-white photos from their engagement shoot.

Jamie, who shares Corinne with ex Connie Kline, later gushed about the engaged couple on his own Instagram, sharing that they were the "perfect example of what being in love is".