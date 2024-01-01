Kelsey Parker debuts new romance

Kelsey Parker has shared a relationship update with her fans.

The TV star was widowed in March 2022 when her husband Tom Parker - best known as a member of The Wanted - succumbed to brain cancer at age 33.

Now, the Loose Women panellist has released an image on Instagram of herself laughing and embracing a new man, simply captioned with a heart emoji.

She did not share any further details about her love interest, but she received several messages of support from her celebrity friends.

Giovanna Fletcher - who is married to McFly star Tom Fletcher - left a string of heart emojis in congratulation.

This isn't Kelsey's first relationship since the tragic death of her husband. In November 2022 she began dating electrician Sean Boggans.

She told The Daily Star at the time, "When you've lost someone you love so much, it proves to you that you've only got one life."

Kelsey and Tom were together for around 13 years. They announced their engagement in 2016 and married in a romantic ceremony in Surrey in 2018. The pair later welcomed two children, Aurelia, now four, and Bodhi, three.

The Glad You Came singer was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma in October 2020.