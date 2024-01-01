West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin teases reboot

Aaron Sorkin, who created the political drama series The West Wing, has revealed he's thinking about reviving the show.

The screenwriter and director visited the White House at the weekend and said afterwards to Variety, "I just got a couple of ideas for episodes just walking around the White House. Like, why didn't we ever do this? Why didn't we ever do that?"

Regarding a reboot of the hit show, he added, "I didn't think about it seriously, frankly, until today. We'll see what happens when I wake up tomorrow."

Sorkin was joined on the tour by Martin Sheen, Richard Schiff, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney and more cast members from The West Wing, to commemorate the show's 25th anniversary. They were greeted by First Lady Jill Biden who hosted them at a formal Rose Garden ceremony.

Sorkin explained that he's hesitated about bringing back The West Wing in the past over fears fans will miss the original cast.

"I suspect that a new president would have a hard time living up to people's memories of Martin," Sorkin said of Sheen, who played fictitious Democratic President Jed Bartlet.

"But maybe enough time has gone by and it's a whole new generation," Sorkin added. "A generation which, by the way, thanks to streaming, thinks we're making the show today!"

The West Wing premiered in 1999 when Bill Clinton was president. It concluded seven years later during George W Bush's presidency in 2006.