‘It was really bad’: Dylan O’Brien recalls Frozen II audition fail

Dylan O’Brien has admitted his audition for ‘Frozen II’ was "really bad".

The 33-year-old actor recalled trying out for the 2019 Disney sequel but left the casting director disappointed when she found out that he couldn't sing to the standard required for the part.

During an appearance on ‘Late Night with Seth Myers’, O’Brien said: "This poor woman. I remember, actually — this is a specific detail — she asked me, painfully, if I could get to the chorus because she needed to see if I had a certain range. [I was] swimming in the first verse a little bit [and then] went higher ... it was really bad. I knew. She knew. It’s okay.

"When she said to me, ‘Okay, okay’… She said two ‘okays.’ I’ll never forget it.

"And then she said, ‘Thank you for coming in. I think we’d probably need a bit of a stronger singer.’ and I was already just nodding, going, ‘Yeah, I know.’ I was like, ‘Thanks for having me.’"

‘The Maze Runner’ star added he knew he likely wouldn’t land the part because he isn’t a "multitalented" performer.

He said: "I knew that I probably wasn’t going to get it.

"They’re looking for multitalented, multi-hyphenate people who can act and sing. And I didn’t check, to be honest, probably either."

While O’Brien looks back at his ‘Frozen II’ audition “fondly”, the former ‘Teen Wolf’ actor previously admitted that he gets "really nervous" trying out for film roles.

He told Collider: "I get really nervous, going into rooms to audition. When you have to go to the casting, and the director and producers are there and there’s a couch of people, there’s something really triggering about that whole process.

"I don’t know a single person who’s comfortable with that process. You’re insane, if you are! It's not normal!"

O’Brien explained that he "absolutely falls on [his] face" in the audition room and much prefers taping himself for casting directors because it allows him to be comfortable in his "own space".

He said: "I absolutely fall on my face in those environments. There’s so much anxiety, so many nerves, and your heart is pounding. You can’t really disappear into it. You have a wall of people staring right at you. It’s tough.

"The tape thing is a lot easier. I would say it’s helpful to be able to be in your own space. Essentially, what you’re doing is trying to pitch your idea, as succinctly as you can in one or two takes of your take on the character and the piece. It’s hard to do that when you’re not comfortable!"