The Batman director Matt Reeves teases more spin-offs are to come after The Penguin

‘The Batman’ director Matt Reeves has revealed more movie and TV spin-offs are in the works.

The 58-year-old filmmaker is currently working on the DC superhero sequel after releasing its HBO spin-off ‘The Penguin’, and has now teased there are "evolved" plans for future films and shows set in ‘The Batman’ universe.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, he said: "The things that we're talking about [now] are evolved versions of those things.

"It’s not like that just didn’t work. It was like, we need to evolve this. I would describe it less as something that didn't work and more as something that is still along a path toward arriving at its destination."

The director added ‘The Penguin’ - which sees Colin Farrell, 48, reprise his role as the titular Gotham City mob boss Oswald Cobblepot - would connect directly to the opening of ‘The Batman: Part II’.

He shared: "There are details that actually connect right into the way the next movie begins, and the way that Oz enters the world as we hand the baton back to Batman, and Batman is on another case."

The ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ filmmaker also revealed he was still planning to make a mainline trilogy in the DC universe, which would follow Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader as he becomes a fully-fledged hero.

He explained: "I always wanted to make sure that each of the movies that we did with Rob, that the central arc, the emotional arc of the story would be Batman and Bruce’s."

Earlier this month, the director revealed he was "finishing the script" for ’The Batman: Part II’, which will see the likes of Farrell, Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz and Andy Serkis reprise their respective roles.

He told SFX magazine: "Colin will be part of the movie. We’ve shared [the script] as we've been going along with DC and the studio and they're super excited."