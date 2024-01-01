Margot Robbie to star in Wuthering Heights

Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie and BAFTA nominee Jacob Elordi have been slated to star in the much anticipated Wuthering Heights.

The Barbie lead will star as Catherine Earnshaw opposite Elordi's Heathcliff, Deadline reports

Emerald Fennell writes, directs and produces the new adaptation of Emily Brontë's iconic romance novel. This will be Fennell's third collaboration with Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment, which describes its focal point as female-focused film and TV productions.

The team has already produced Saltburn and Promising Young Woman, which won Fennell an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2020.

Wuthering Heights is in pre-production now, and is expected to start filming in 2025.

The original story by Brontë, published in 1850, is considered one of the great pieces of literature. It follows the relationship between the Earnshaw and the Linton families, including the Lintons' anti-hero foster son, Heathcliff.

Margot Robbie is currently expecting her first baby with husband and business partner, Tom Ackerley. The couple have been together since 2016.

Australian-born Elordi is best known for playing Felix Catton in Saltburn, and for his role as Noah Flynn in the Netflix hit The Kissing Booth.

The pair have also been tapped to co-star in a new short film to promote Chanel's classic fragrance, No. 5.