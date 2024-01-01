Freddie Prinze Jr confirmed for I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr has officially joined the cast of the I Know What You Did Last Summer sequel.

The Scooby-Doo star will reprise the role of Ray Bronson from the original 1997 movie and its 1998 follow-up, as revealed by Deadline.

Prinze Jr and his co-star Jennifer Love Hewitt have been negotiating to return for the franchise project since it was confirmed to be in development early last year. Hewitt is still in negotiations to reprise the role of Julie James.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson is directing the latest instalment of the horror film franchise, which Sony Pictures will release in cinemas in July 2025.

The original film follows four friends (played by Prinze Jr, Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe) who are bound by a tragic accident. The foursome are thrown together once more when they find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac in their small seaside town.

I Know What You Did Last Summer, loosely based on the Lois Duncan novel of the same name, was followed by a sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, in 1998.

Prinze Jr most recently starred in The Girl in the Pool, in which he reunited with his Head Over Heels co-star, Monica Potter.