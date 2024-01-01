Prince Harry wants to continue Princess Diana's landmine work

Prince Harry has spoken about his desire to continue his mother's work and try and eradicate landmines.

The Duke of Sussex talked about his intentions during a speech in New York at an event for the HALO Trust. This is the charity that Princess Diana brought to international acclaim in 1997 when she walked through an active landmine in Angola, calling for an international ban.

"As you know, the HALO Trust's work in Angola meant a great deal to my mother," the 40-year-old said. "Carrying on her legacy is a responsibility that I take incredibly seriously, and I think we all know how much she'd want us to finish this particular job."

Harry visited Angola in 2019 and was photographed walking through a minefield, in a photo that bore astonishing similarity to the one taken of his mother 22 years earlier.

He reflected on how much has changed since his visit five years ago.

"In those five years, I've become a father for the second time. And while you don't need children to have a stake in the future of our planet, I do know that my mother would have been horrified that anyone's children or grandchildren would live in a world still infested with mines," he said.

He added, "We're all here because we're a band of true believers fighting for a mine-free world. Yes, it's an ambitious goal; we know the road ahead is long and challenging. But resigning to complacency and/or despair, are obstacles far more insurmountable."

Harry is in New York without his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

During his trip he also attended The Diana Awards, where he presented awards to young people who lead change through initiatives.

"I applaud you for certainly, at your age, to be on this stage, to have the confidence that you do, and to be able to speak as clearly and as passionately as you do," he said. "I know that my mum would be incredibly proud of you guys."