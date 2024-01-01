Johnny Depp ‘has his DNA all over Modi directorial effort’

Johnny Depp “has his DNA” all over his ‘Modi’ directorial effort.

The ‘Edward Scissorhands’ actor, 61, has just wrapped helming the film ‘Modi, Three Days on the Wing of Madness’ starring Riccardo Scamarcio, 44, as the wild 20th century artist Amedeo Modigliani.

And the producer of the film Barry Navidi, 64, has now told Variety about Johnny’s commitment to the project: “Johnny fell in love with it. He’s got his DNA all over the picture.”

The movie executive added he had no qualms about getting Johnny to direct the picture after his recent legal woes with his ex-wife Amber Heard, 38, which saw him successfully sue the actress for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for the Washington Post in which she claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse.

Barry said: “He’s exonerated. He won the case. And the reality is, it doesn’t really matter what everybody else thinks because he’s innocent and has a lot of loyal friends in Hollywood.

“I think it’s just a matter of time – that this movie perhaps is going to help and, at the same time, open doors. I know that his popularity is one thing in Hollywood – but the masses, the world, they love him.”

‘Modi’ is set in war-torn Paris in 1916 and follows 72 turbulent hours in the life of bohemian artist Modigliani, which sees him flee police, experience hallucinations and he encounters American art collector Maurice Gangnat, played by 84-year-old Al Pacino.

Barry added he gave Johnny free reign over the project, saying: “I’m not someone who goes after a vision of my own.

“Once I pick the director and I work with them and the crew, I let them be.”

‘Modi’ also stars Stephen Graham, Antonia Desplat, Bruno Gouery and Luisa Ranieri.

Al Pacino first spoke with Johnny about making a film about Modigliani while they were shooting their 1997 gangster movie ‘Donnie Brasco’.