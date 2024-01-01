Derek Hough opens up about plans to expand family

Derek Hough has opened up about his plans to expand his family.

The Dancing with the Stars judge has revealed that he and his wife Hayley Erbert would like to start a family one day.

"We definitely want to have a family eventually," Derek told E! News in a new interview. "We'll see what's in the cards, what's on the horizon. Little dancing children running around."

The professional dancer went on to tell the outlet that he is enjoying time with his wife, also a dancer, who was hospitalised last year and diagnosed with a cranial haematoma after becoming disoriented during a performance. She later underwent an emergency craniectomy followed by a cranioplasty.

"She's a miracle," Derek said of Hayley. "She really is and I don't say that lightly."

The couple began dating in 2015 and tied the knot in 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, the 39-year-old revealed that he and Hayley, 29, celebrated their first wedding anniversary by revisiting their vows.

"We actually read each other our vows again where we got married on this cliffside in Carmel (California) overlooking the ocean," he told the outlet. "And it was really emotional because we were reading the vows and thinking like, 'Wow, we really put these to the test.'"

As for her health, Derek said Hayley is "doing great", adding that they have been spending a lot of time in front of the TV together.

"It's important to sort of just come home and wind down and just enjoy yourself and forget," he said. "So for me, the way I like to do that is snack and stream my favourite show, maybe a murder true crime."