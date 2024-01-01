Shailene Woodley suffered 'scary' illness while filming Divergent movies

Shailene Woodley has opened up about suffering from a "scary" illness while filming the Divergent movies.

The actress has revealed she suffered from a range of symptoms while filming the sci-fi franchise, including hearing loss, fatigue, fainting, PTSD and food sensitivities.

"I can talk about it in some type of abstraction," Shailene said of the health issue during Tuesday's episode of the SHE MD podcast. "I haven't spoken about what exactly it was because that just feels like a personal thing that I don't need to disclose."

"But essentially, I was in a position in my early 20s, it got to the point where I was losing my hearing," the star, 32, continued. "I couldn't walk for longer than five minutes at a time without having to lay down for hours and hours and hours and sleep. Everything I ate hurt my stomach."

Shailene, who noted that she comes "from a very holistic background and studied herbalism," said that she worked with a number of medical doctors and "independent healers" to help understand what was wrong with her.

"And it was a long journey, about a decade of unwinding and healing and getting healthy," the Fault in Our Stars actress said. "And throughout that decade, a lot of other things came from feeling so much discomfort physically, which was, my gosh, if everything I'm eating hurts my stomach, I'm now suddenly afraid of food."

The actress continued, "And then, going into the mental f**kery that can happen with that of body dysmorphia and confusion about identity and feeling safe in my own capsule, in my own skin, and what that meant and what that should be."

Shailene went on to say that the issue eventually "resolved itself" and she is now "very healthy".

"I'm so happy to be able to say that. And also, it forced me to really take a deep look and become introspective," she told the podcast hosts, adding that the health battle forced her to aknowledge "the mental side of the healing process for myself".