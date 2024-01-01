Nikki Garcia's estranged husband Artem Chigvintsev won't face domestic violence charges.

The Dancing With the Stars professional was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery in Napa County, California on 29 August, with Garcia filing for divorce a few weeks later.

On Tuesday, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced the office had decided not to file criminal charges against the star following a "thorough" investigation of the evidence.

"While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence," Haley confirmed in a statement.

"We are required to prove any and every criminal charge 'beyond a reasonable doubt' which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn't rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges."

On 11 September, former pro wrestler Garcia cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind her decision to officially end the marriage.

Chigvintsev, 42, responded to the divorce filing by requesting joint legal and physical custody of the pair's four-year-old son Matteo.

The Russian dancer is also seeking spousal support and has asked for Garcia to pay his legal fees.

The date of separation has been listed as 29 August - the same date Chigvintsev was arrested - and just days after the couple had celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

Chigvintsev and Garcia, 40, tied the knot in a lavish ceremony held in Paris in August 2022.