Paris Hilton unveils pink suite she designed at the Beverly Hilton

Paris Hilton has revealed she's designed two totally pink suites at the Beverly Hilton hotel.

The rooms, called Stay Like an Icon, have images of Paris on the walls, and are totally pink.

Paris unveiled the custom rooms in an Instagram video. Posing on a pink sofa, with a framed photo of herself behind her, she said, "Hey loves, have you ever wanted to stay like me? Well, now you can. Because I'm designing a one-of-a-kind suite at The Beverly Hilton for all you Infinite Icons."

The rooms have a private terrace, large bathroom and huge bed, and are adorned with pink accessories. The balcony is furnished with plastic furniture and a neon sign, and boasts views across Hollywood.

Each room costs $1111 (£827) a night, and they're available for guests to stay in from 4 October to 1 November.

Paris has been busy of late. She recently released her second album, Infinite Icons which was produced by Sia.

She's also been filming a reunion of The Simple Life with Nicole Richie. The friends first starred in the reality show together 17 years ago, and the hit series propelled them both into the spotlight.

The socialite-turned-reality star now has two children with husband Carter Reum. Both son Phoenix, 20 months, and daughter London, 10 months, were born via surrogate.