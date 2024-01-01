Anna Delvey "crying in the bathroom" after DWTS backlash

Anna Delvey cried after her first appearance on Dancing With The Stars.

Her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, revealed the "fake heiress" was upset about the backlash about her appearance on the show.

"On my end, I was feeling so much positivity, but on my partner's end, she wasn't receiving the same," Ezra said on TikTok. "I think the hardest part of my day (was), after our press line, she was reading the comments and then we couldn't find her. They finally found her in the bathroom and she was crying."

He added that he'd "never seen" his dance partner show so much emotion and it "broke (his) heart."

He continued, "As her partner, I want to just give her the best experience she could possibly could (have). And knowing that that's not the case, it really did break my heart."

Anna, 33, spent four years in prison for posing as a fake German heiress and conning people out of more than $250,000 (£186,000). She has been under house arrest since being released in 2021, and gained special permission from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to be a part of the hit dance show.

Ezra finished his video post by admitting that he understood that Anna's actions were "not right," but asked fans to give her a "second chance."

"I can never justify that for her or anyone in her life," he said. "But it is really hard because this person that I am truly falling in love with every single day in rehearsal isn't the person that everyone sees in the media."