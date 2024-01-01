Halle Berry reveals she turned Prince down when he asked her out

Halle Berry has revealed Prince asked her out - and she said "no".

The actress told Jimmy Kimmel how the singer had "sort of" asked her out at one of his concerts.

"I was at one of his concerts here on Sunset at the Key Club, and he had somebody come out with a piece of paper. And you know like kids do, you say, 'Do you like me? Yes or no,'" she said. "I went, yes! I mean, I'm at his concert, right? Yes! Came back out again: 'Would you go out with me?'"

The Union actress, 58, admitted she didn't tick either box - instead choosing to keep the paper.

"No, I didn't send the paper back. I kept the paper," she admitted.

The Purple Rain singer died of an accidental overdose in 2016, when he was 57.

During the interview, Halle also told of an encounter with boxing champion Muhammad Ali - who also appeared to take a shine to her.

"I'll never forget this. I went up to him and I was kinda nervous because, I mean, it's Muhammad Ali," she said. "I said, 'Oh, my God, champ, so nice to meet you!' And he said, 'Oh, I never met anybody prettier than me.'"

Halle is currently dating musician Van Hunt, 54, who she has been seeing since 2020.