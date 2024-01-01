Julianne Hough held 'soul retrieval ceremony' after dogs killed by coyotes

Julianne Hough held a "soul retrieval ceremony" to let go after her dogs were killed by coyotes.

The Dancing with the Stars host explained she was able to "let go", almost five years after her pets Lexi and Harley were attacked.

"When something really tragic happens," Julianne 36, told The Jamie Kern Lima Show, "a piece of your soul gets fragmented and it goes with whatever happened."

During a recent energy retreat, Julianne explained, she realised she was still holding onto the memory of her beloved dogs, and it was time to say her final goodbye.

"I realised, 'Oh, I'm holding them back'," she admitted. "They need to be able to move forward and move on."

The dancer felt her soul had "fragmented" after her dogs died and that a piece of her was still with them.

However, she said, she "did a retrieval of bringing my soul back and also giving their piece of them back to them too."

Julianne was candid about the pain of losing the Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, who were attacked in 2019 while she was staying away from home.

"I had just arrived that night and went to sleep," she recalled, "and I woke up before my phone even rang and I knew. And I picked up the phone, and my assistant at the time was just like, screaming."