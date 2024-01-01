Tia Mowry clarifies comments about no longer being 'close' with twin Tamera

Tia Mowry has insisted she is still "close" with her sister Tamera Mowry despite rift rumours.

In a teaser for her new WEtv docuseries Tia Mowry: My Next Act which dropped last week, Tia revealed that her relationship with her twin changed amid the finalisation of her divorce from husband Cory Hardrict in 2023.

"Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce," she said in the clip. "It's times like this when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could pick up the phone and call her. But that's just not where we are right now."

Tia's comments quickly generated headlines, with fans questioning what had led to the Sister, Sister stars growing apart.

But in an interview with Us Weekly published on Tuesday, the actress clarified her statements in the preview footage.

"I love my sister very much. She loves me very much," she maintained. "We have a closeness and a beautiful connection. But that's what that was all about. It's just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families."

"In these transitions in life, sometimes you just want a hug and you just want someone to be as accessible as they used to be, and that is not the case," the 46-year-old continued. "It's called life."

Tia also insisted she had been referring to the physical distance between herself and Tamera in the teaser.

The TV personality lives in Los Angeles with her children Cree, 13, and Cairo, six, while Tamera is based in Napa Valley with her husband, Adam Housley, and their kids Aden, 11, and Ariah, nine.

"You could hear it from me, and this is basically what I was insinuating: I feel like as we grow up, we all start our own families and their children need to lean on them. We begin to take on new roles and responsibilities within our lives," she added. "That is what that was all about."

It remains unclear whether Tamera will appear on Tia Mowry: My Next Act, which will begin streaming on 4 October.