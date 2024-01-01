Margaret Qualley lands Happy Gilmore 2 role

Margaret Qualley snagged a small role in Happy Gilmore 2 after her husband Jack Antonoff lied to Adam Sandler about her golf skills.

The Maid actress confirmed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night that she has a role in the long-awaited sequel to Sandler's 1996 sports comedy.

"The rumours are true," she shared. "It was the best thing that ever happened to me. It's a tiny part. I'm essentially deep background, but I can die happy now."

Qualley then went on to explain how she got the part. Being such a big fan of Sandler and the original movie, she reached out to her agents when she heard a sequel was being made.

"I emailed my agents right away. And I said, 'Anything it takes. No part is too small. Please! I got to be a part of this. I beg of you, please, whatever it takes,'" she recalled.

Sandler then texted her music producer husband and asked if Qualley golfed, to which Antonoff replied, "Yeah, she's actually good!"

The Substance star then confessed that the Bleachers frontman lied on her behalf, saying, "What a good husband. I can't golf. He lied for the sake of the family... Never golfed a day in my life. I'm terrible, actually."

The 29-year-old, who married Antonoff last year, noted that she eventually took some golf lessons but was "still bad".

Reflecting on working with her hero Sandler, Qualley gushed, "He's the best. It was the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Filming began on the sequel earlier this month in New Jersey, where the couple live. Sandler reprises his titular role alongside returning co-stars Christopher McDonald and Julie Bowen, while newcomers include Benny Safdie, Bad Bunny and Travis Kelce.

Happy Gilmore 2 will eventually debut on Netflix.