Lucas Bravo praises 'superhuman' George Clooney

Lucas Bravo has revealed that he was once invited to George Clooney's summer house.

In an interview with People published on Wednesday, the 36-year-old French actor reflected on working with Clooney and Julia Roberts in their 2022 romance comedy Ticket to Paradise.

Bravo began by describing Clooney as "just superhuman. He's the kindest, most generous, playful, 'no man left behind,' beautiful soul I've ever met."

He then went on to reveal that the Ocean's Eleven stars looked out for him during filming.

"Honestly, I fell in love with these people," the star joked of his co-stars. "I don't know what I did to deserve such guidance and protection from them, but they really took me under their wings."

The Emily in Paris actor said he even received an exclusive invitation from Clooney.

"He invited me to his summer house last summer," Bravo recalled, adding, "Brad Pitt was there. First time meeting the Pitt. Sexy man."

Bravo also shared that the 63-year-old Oscar winner's "generosity" is something that he will carry with him throughout his career.

"To see that level of generosity and human connection on someone that is so established gave me so much stamina for the rest of my career," he told the outlet, before adding that Clooney's attitude on and off the set "allowed me to believe that you can still be kind and you don't have to step on people to make it in this industry."