Travis Kelce acknowledges his slow start to football season

Travis Kelce has admitted that he hasn't been playing his "best" during his most recent American football games.

The Kansas City Chiefs player has acknowledged his slow start to the NFL season following claims that he is off his game because he had been partying and jet-setting with his girlfriend Taylor Swift during the off-season.

On Wednesday's episode of his podcast, New Heights, Travis admitted, "We're finding ways to win games, but we're not playing our best football."

The 34-year-old athlete conceded that he was "trying to do too much before putting the ball away" and added, "I think with how defences are playing us right now, I'm not really getting a lot of opportunities to make plays down the field, but not using that as an excuse. Moving forward, (I'm) still trying to make sure that I can help the team out in that regard."

According to Travis, the whole team has been working on "tweaking their game in the right direction" and "getting better" before they play again on Sunday.

A video showing the sports star looking downcast on the sidelines of his most recent game went viral over the weekend. The clip led fans to speculate that Travis was upset and not playing well because Taylor wasn't supporting him in the stands.

At the end of the podcast, reported by Page Six, the American footballer said, "Whatever it is, it's football baby! Come on now, I'm not getting caught up in getting the targets and all that I just wanna have a successful offence."

His brother, Jason, also came to Travis's defence, noting that he could be "frustrated" by not being able to get open to catch the ball and score a touchdown.

The Grotesquerie actor then concluded that as long as the Chiefs keep winning their games they are "good to go, baby!"