Mandy Moore welcomes third child

Mandy Moore has welcomed her third child with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

The couple - who also have two sons, three-year-old August 'Gus' and Oscar 'Ozzie', who is almost two - confirmed on Wednesday their baby girl had arrived safely. Moore shared the happy news on social media and revealed the new addition is already a hit with her big brothers.

"Lou is here!" she wrote on Instagram as she posted a photo of her holding the newborn. "Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are."

The 40-year-old star also made a reference to her role in This Is Us, the hit TV drama in which she played Rebecca Pearson-Rivas - the mother of a trio of kids fondly known as "the big three".

"Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time," she added.

When Moore announced the pregnancy earlier this year, she paid tribute to her This Is Us character Rebecca Pearson-Rivas, who also raised two sons and a daughter.

"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister," she shared.

Celebrity friends have wasted no time sending their well wishes to the family.

Ashley Tisdale wrote, "Congrats beautiful! I love the name!!" in response to the post, while Chelsea Handler added, "Awwww that's really beautiful".

Moore's This Is Us co-star Chrissy Metz - who played her daughter Kate in the show - gushed, "Awww, Lou! Congratulationssssss!!!"